Intel Launches Xeon 6 Processor, Gaudi 3 Accelerator To Power Advanced AI Solutions

As artificial intelligence continues to touch industries, enterprises increasingly warrant infrastructure that is cost-effective and available for rapid development and deployment. With the aim of meeting this demand, Intel Corp. has launched Xeon 6 processor with Performance-cores (P-cores) and Gaudi 3 AI accelerators. These solutions seek to power advanced AI systems with lower total cost of ownership.

The Xeon 6 processor, with P-cores, is designed to handle compute-intensive workloads, delivering improved performance of its predecessor, Intel said. It features increased core count, more memory bandwidth and AI acceleration capabilities embedded in its core. The processor is made to meet the AI demands of edge, data centre and cloud environments.

According to Intel, the Gaudi 3 AI Accelerator is optimised for large-scale generative AI. It features 64 tensor processor cores and eight matrix multiplication engines to accelerate deep neural network computations. It includes 128 gigabytes of HBM2e memory for training and inference, and 24 200 Gigabit Ethernet ports for scalable networking.

Gaudi 3 also offers compatibility with the PyTorch framework and advanced Hugging Face transformer and diffuser models, Intel said. The company also recently announced a collaboration with IBM to deploy Intel Gaudi 3 AI accelerators as a service on IBM Cloud. Through this collaboration, Intel and IBM aim to lower the total cost of ownership to leverage and scale AI, while enhancing performance.

“Demand for AI is leading to a massive transformation in the data centre, and the industry is asking for choice in hardware, software and developer tools,” said Justin Hotard, Intel executive vice president and general manager of the Data Centre and Artificial Intelligence Group. “With our launch of Xeon 6 with P-cores and Gaudi 3 AI accelerators, Intel is enabling an open ecosystem that allows our customers to implement all of their workloads with greater performance, efficiency and security.”