Intel Launches Core Ultra 200S Series Processors To Power AI PCs
Intel's new processors aim to improve performance in AI and content creation, and provide an immersive gaming experience.
Intel Corp. has launched its new Core Ultra 200S series processor family to support artificial intelligence-powered desktop computers. The processors aim to improve performance in AI and content creation, and provide an immersive gaming experience.
Led by the Core Ultra 9 processor 285K, the latest generation includes five unlocked desktop processors equipped with up to 8 next-gen performance-cores and up to 16 next-gen efficient-cores.
The first desktop processors with neural processing unit (an AI accelerator) come with a built-in Xe GPU with media support for content creators and gaming enthusiasts. They offer improved performance in single-threaded and multi-threaded workloads than the previous generation, Intel said, and a reduction in power usage, including in everyday applications and while gaming.
The newly available NPU enables offloading of AI functions. Examples include freeing up discrete GPUs to increase gaming frame rates, reducing power usage in AI workloads and enabling accessibility use cases such as face- and gesture-tracking in games while reducing performance impact.
The processors’ new Intel 800 Series chipset extends platform compatibility with up to 24 PCIe 4.0 lanes, up to 8 SATA 3.0 ports and up to 10 USB 3.2 ports, allowing users to leverage connectivity, storage and other technologies.
They bring new overclocking functionality with fine-grain controls, with top turbo frequency in 16.6 MHz steps for P-cores and E-cores. There is a new memory controller that supports new XMP and CUDIMM DDR5 memory up to 48GB per DIMM for up to 192GB in total, and the Intel Extreme Tuning Utility now includes one-click overclocking enhancements.
The processors come equipped with 20 CPU PCIe 5.0 lanes, four CPU PCIe 4.0 lanes, support for two integrated Thunderbolt 4 ports, Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3. They feature application priority auto-detection, bandwidth analysis and management, and smart AP selection and switching for online gameplay.
Additionally, the Silicon Security Engine helps preserve data confidentiality and code integrity, Intel said.