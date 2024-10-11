Intel Launches Core Ultra 200S Series Processors To Power AI PCs

Intel Corp. has launched its new Core Ultra 200S series processor family to support artificial intelligence-powered desktop computers. The processors aim to improve performance in AI and content creation, and provide an immersive gaming experience.

Led by the Core Ultra 9 processor 285K, the latest generation includes five unlocked desktop processors equipped with up to 8 next-gen performance-cores and up to 16 next-gen efficient-cores.

The first desktop processors with neural processing unit (an AI accelerator) come with a built-in Xe GPU with media support for content creators and gaming enthusiasts. They offer improved performance in single-threaded and multi-threaded workloads than the previous generation, Intel said, and a reduction in power usage, including in everyday applications and while gaming.

The newly available NPU enables offloading of AI functions. Examples include freeing up discrete GPUs to increase gaming frame rates, reducing power usage in AI workloads and enabling accessibility use cases such as face- and gesture-tracking in games while reducing performance impact.

The processors’ new Intel 800 Series chipset extends platform compatibility with up to 24 PCIe 4.0 lanes, up to 8 SATA 3.0 ports and up to 10 USB 3.2 ports, allowing users to leverage connectivity, storage and other technologies.