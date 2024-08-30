Intel, IBM To Deploy Gaudi 3 AI Accelerators On IBM Cloud

Intel Corp. is collaborating with IBM Corp. to deploy Intel Gaudi 3 artificial intelligence accelerators as a service on IBM Cloud. This offering aims to help more cost-effectively scale enterprise AI and drive innovation with security and resiliency.

The collaboration will also enable support for Gaudi 3 within IBM's watsonx AI and data platform. IBM Cloud is the first cloud service provider to adopt Gaudi 3, and the offering will be available for both hybrid and on-premise environments.

While generative AI has the potential to accelerate transformation, the required compute power emphasises the importance of availability, performance, cost, energy efficiency and security. Through this collaboration, Intel and IBM aim to lower the total cost of ownership to leverage and scale AI, while enhancing performance.

“Unlocking the full potential of AI requires an open and collaborative ecosystem that provides customers with choice and accessible solutions. By integrating Gaudi 3 AI accelerators and Xeon CPUs with IBM Cloud, we are creating new AI capabilities and meeting the demand for affordable, secure and innovative AI computing solutions,” said Justin Hotard, Intel executive vice president.

Gaudi 3, integrated with 5th Gen Xeon processor, supports enterprise AI workloads in the cloud and data centres, providing enterprises visibility and control over their software stack, aiding workload and application management. For generative AI inferencing workloads, IBM plans to enable support for Gaudi 3 within IBM's watsonx AI and data platform, providing watsonx users with additional AI infrastructure resources for scaling their AI workloads across hybrid cloud environments.

“IBM is committed to helping our clients drive AI and hybrid cloud innovation by offering solutions to meet their business needs,” said Alan Peacock, general manager of IBM Cloud. “Leveraging Intel's Gaudi 3 accelerators on IBM Cloud will provide our clients access to a flexible enterprise AI solution that aims to optimise cost performance.”

To help enterprises across industries, including those that are heavily regulated, IBM and Intel intend to leverage IBM Cloud’s security and compliance capabilities. The companies will also offer solutions that allow enterprises to adjust computing resources as needed, which can potentially lead to cost savings and operational efficiency.

Integrating Gaudi 3 into IBM Cloud virtual servers for virtual private cloud will help enable x86 servers-based enterprises to run applications faster and more securely, enhancing user experiences, IBM said.