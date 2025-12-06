Intel Could Manufacture Apple’s M-Series And A-Series Chips By 2027: Reports

Apple may return to Intel for chip production in 2027, according to a new report. Earlier, tech analyst Ming-Chi Kuo suggested that Intel could begin manufacturing Apple’s M-series chips for Macs and iPads — a claim widely reported by multiple media outlets.

Now, fresh details indicate that Apple may be preparing for a significant shift in its supply chain. As reported by 9to5Mac, analyst Jeff Pu from investment firm GF Securities said he and his colleagues “now expect” Intel to secure a supply deal with Apple for at least some non-Pro iPhone chips starting in 2027–28.

Apple currently relies heavily on TSMC in Taiwan to manufacture most of its chips. If the company maintains its usual product cycle, the first Intel-made Apple silicon could be the M7.

Jeff Pu elaborated that Apple’s non-Pro iPhone chips may be produced by Intel beginning in 2028. At present, Apple’s base A19 chip powers the iPhone 17 and is expected to feature in the upcoming iPhone 17e, while the flagship models run on the A19 Pro — a lineup likely to remain with TSMC, according to 9to5Mac. Although the exact 2028 roadmap is still unknown, Pu suggests that base and “e” models could shift to Intel-made chips.