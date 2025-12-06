Intel Could Manufacture Apple’s M-Series And A-Series Chips By 2027: Reports
Apple currently relies heavily on TSMC in Taiwan to manufacture most of its chips.
Apple may return to Intel for chip production in 2027, according to a new report. Earlier, tech analyst Ming-Chi Kuo suggested that Intel could begin manufacturing Apple’s M-series chips for Macs and iPads — a claim widely reported by multiple media outlets.
Now, fresh details indicate that Apple may be preparing for a significant shift in its supply chain. As reported by 9to5Mac, analyst Jeff Pu from investment firm GF Securities said he and his colleagues “now expect” Intel to secure a supply deal with Apple for at least some non-Pro iPhone chips starting in 2027–28.
Jeff Pu elaborated that Apple’s non-Pro iPhone chips may be produced by Intel beginning in 2028. At present, Apple’s base A19 chip powers the iPhone 17 and is expected to feature in the upcoming iPhone 17e, while the flagship models run on the A19 Pro — a lineup likely to remain with TSMC, according to 9to5Mac. Although the exact 2028 roadmap is still unknown, Pu suggests that base and “e” models could shift to Intel-made chips.
A MacRumors report added that Intel may begin supplying Apple with A22 chips in around three years. These would potentially power devices such as the “iPhone 20” and “iPhone 20e,” marking a notable expansion of the Apple–Intel partnership. However, it remains unclear whether Intel’s involvement will increase over time. At this stage, there is no indication that Intel will play any role in designing Apple’s chips.
According to Ming-Chi Kuo, Intel could also begin supplying Apple’s lowest-end M-series chips for select Macs and iPads as early as mid-2027. Apple is expected to use Intel’s 18A process — described as the earliest available sub-2nm advanced node manufactured in North America, 9to5Mac reported.
For now, Apple has not issued any official comment on the reports.