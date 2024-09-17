Intel, Amazon Expand Collaboration To Advance Chip Manufacturing, Accelerate AI Applications

Intel Corp. and Amazon Web Services Inc. have announced a co-investment in custom chip designs under a multi-year framework covering product and wafers from Intel. The expanded collaboration between the two companies aims to help enterprises power workload and accelerate the performance of artificial intelligence applications.

As part of the collaboration, Intel will produce an AI fabric chip for AWS on Intel 18A, the company's most advanced process node. Intel will also produce a custom Xeon 6 chip on Intel 3, building on the existing partnership under which Intel produces Xeon Scalable processors for AWS.

"Intel's chip design and manufacturing capabilities, combined with the comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud, AI and machine learning services of AWS, will unleash innovation across our shared ecosystem and support the growth of both businesses," said Intel Chief Executive Officer Pat Gelsinger.