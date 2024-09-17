Intel, Amazon Expand Collaboration To Advance Chip Manufacturing, Accelerate AI Applications
Intel Corp. and Amazon Web Services Inc. have announced a co-investment in custom chip designs under a multi-year framework covering product and wafers from Intel. The expanded collaboration between the two companies aims to help enterprises power workload and accelerate the performance of artificial intelligence applications.
As part of the collaboration, Intel will produce an AI fabric chip for AWS on Intel 18A, the company's most advanced process node. Intel will also produce a custom Xeon 6 chip on Intel 3, building on the existing partnership under which Intel produces Xeon Scalable processors for AWS.
"Intel's chip design and manufacturing capabilities, combined with the comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud, AI and machine learning services of AWS, will unleash innovation across our shared ecosystem and support the growth of both businesses," said Intel Chief Executive Officer Pat Gelsinger.
"By co-developing next-generation AI fabric chips on Intel 18A, we continue our long-standing collaboration. Our continued collaboration allows us to empower our joint customers with the ability to run any workload and unlock new AI capabilities," added AWS CEO Matt Garman.
AWS and Intel have a more than 18-year relationship, working to help organisations develop, build and deploy their mission critical workloads in the cloud. The companies also support businesses in reducing cost and complexity, increasing security and scaling to meet their current and future computing requirements.
The two companies also intend to explore the potential for further designs to be produced by Intel based on Intel 18A and future process nodes, including Intel 18AP and Intel 14A, as well as the migration of existing Intel designs to these platforms.