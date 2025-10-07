Instagram Unveils Map Feature In India With Enhanced Privacy Controls: How Will It Help You?

Instagram has begun expanding its Map feature to users in India. It allows people to share their most recent active location with friends and browse posts linked to particular places. Initially launched in a few regions in August, the tool now arrives in India with enhanced privacy options.

Users can decide who sees their location, giving them greater control over what’s shared. Inspired by Snapchat’s Snap Map, this addition aims to make it easier to find local content and keep in touch through location-based interactions.

The Map feature has now made its way to India, accompanied by upgrades that enhance user guidance and overall functionality compared with its initial release, said Meta in a blog post. Meta is the parent company of Instagram.

A new, more visible indicator has been added to the top of the map to clearly show whether your location is being shared or if your device location is completely turned off. You’ll also notice a small marker beneath your profile picture in the Notes section to indicate when location sharing is disabled.