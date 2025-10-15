Instagram To Use Age Prediction Technology To Enforce Content Restrictions For Teens — All You Need To Know

Meta-owned Instagram will soon adopt a PG-13-style content system to better protect teenage users. The new rules are similar to the US “parental guidance” movie rating system.

“Instagram is revamping Teen Accounts to be guided by PG-13 movie ratings, meaning teens will see content that’s similar to what they’d see in a PG-13 movie, by default,” the tech giant announced in its latest blog on Tuesday.

All users under 18 will now be placed in the 13+ setting by default, Meta said, adding that the parents who prefer extra controls can also choose a new, stricter setting.

Teens will only be allowed to switch out of the 13+ mode if they get permission from a parent. The move is part of Meta’s effort to make Instagram safer for young users.

According to Meta, these changes were introduced after gathering feedback from thousands of parents worldwide. The company said that it invited parents to share their views to help shape the new controls.