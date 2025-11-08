Instagram Restyle Vs Google Gemini 2.5 Flash: Which AI Photo Editing Tool Is Better?

Instagram recently introduced an AI-powered Restyle tool for Stories. Similar to Google’s Gemini 2.5 Flash Image (Nano Banana), the feature uses generative AI and allows users to edit photos using prompts or text instructions.

As a photo editing tool, Google’s Nano Banana has been quite the rage since its launch, so we tried a comparison between Instagram Restyle and Gemini 2.5 Flash to check which edits better. We used the same images and prompts on both tools to generate creative pictures.

First, let’s have a look at the five prompts we used and the resulting outputs, and then conclude which tool ranks superior.