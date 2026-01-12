Instagram Password Reset Scam: How To Spot Fake Emails And Protect Your Account - All Details

Instagram users worldwide are receiving unexpected password reset emails. These emails have triggered an alarm among users globally as they may be part of a scam designed to steal account information.

The messages in these emails often look legitimate, showing Instagram logos and a “Reset Password” button. Davey Winder, a senior contributor to Forbes and experienced cybersecurity writer, was among the targets who received one such convincing email on Friday that appeared to come from Instagram.

The email included a large blue “Reset Password” button and a message saying, “If you ignore this message, your password will not be changed. If you didn’t request a password reset, let us know.”

According to a Forbes report, hackers are counting on users to panic and click the “Reset Password” button or “let us know” link without thinking. Experts said that users should avoid clicking suspicious links, but attackers would still need more information to actually access the accounts.