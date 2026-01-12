Instagram Password Reset Scam: How To Spot Fake Emails And Protect Your Account - All Details
Hackers are counting on users to panic and click the “Reset Password” button or “let us know” link without thinking about these scam emails.
Instagram users worldwide are receiving unexpected password reset emails. These emails have triggered an alarm among users globally as they may be part of a scam designed to steal account information.
The messages in these emails often look legitimate, showing Instagram logos and a “Reset Password” button. Davey Winder, a senior contributor to Forbes and experienced cybersecurity writer, was among the targets who received one such convincing email on Friday that appeared to come from Instagram.
The email included a large blue “Reset Password” button and a message saying, “If you ignore this message, your password will not be changed. If you didn’t request a password reset, let us know.”
According to a Forbes report, hackers are counting on users to panic and click the “Reset Password” button or “let us know” link without thinking. Experts said that users should avoid clicking suspicious links, but attackers would still need more information to actually access the accounts.
'Ignore Those Emails': Meta Clarifies Amid Fears Of 17.5 Million Instagram Users' Data Being Breached
Cybercriminals stole the sensitive information of 17.5 million Instagram accounts, including usernames, physical addresses, phone numbers, email addresses, and more. pic.twitter.com/LXvjjQ5VXL— Malwarebytes (@Malwarebytes) January 9, 2026
Based on Instagram policies, receiving a password reset email does not always mean that an account has been hacked. Such emails are often sent to users in instances when the email address is mistyped or someone forgets their password and clicks on reset.
However, users should note that Instagram would send such email only from its official account: @mail.instagram.com. To avoid falling prey to potential scams, users are requested to exercise caution while looking at such email and verify the official address before proceeding for any action.
How To Protect Instagram Account
For enhanced protection, users can enable two-factor authentication on their Instagram account. This extra security step adds a second layer of protection, requiring a code in addition to your password. It helps prevent unauthorized access and can safeguard your account even if the criminals have the login details.
The latest email scam comes as reports emerge that 17.5 million Instagram accounts were compromised in a massive data leak, raising concerns over user security.
Under this breach, cybercriminals reportedly stole sensitive data from 17.5 million Instagram accounts, including usernames, emails, phone numbers and addresses. They are now using this information to send phishing emails to thousands of affected users.