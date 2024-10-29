Instagram Faces Outage As Thousands Report Issues Worldwide

NDTV ProfitTechnologyInstagram Faces Outage As Thousands Report Issues Worldwide
29 Oct 2024, 06:15 PM IST
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The ongoing Instagram outage has led to numerous users reporting issues, with Downdetector recording over 2,400 reports worldwide, including 1,537 from India, as users turn to X to share their experiences. (Picture used for representational purpose only. Source: Canva) </p></div>
Thousands of users are reporting problems with Instagram. According to Downdetector, an outage monitoring website, 872 users from the rest of the world and 1,537 users in India have indicated that Instagram is experiencing issues. Users have taken to the social media platform X to express their frustrations, using the hashtag #Instagramdown.

Users have reported problems of significant technical issues where they are unable to send messages and access direct messages or DMs on the platform. DMs feature allows users to privately share text, photos, and posts with one or more people.

According to Downdetector, the issues began at approximately 5:14 p.m. on Tuesday. So far, there has been no official statement from Instagram or its parent company, Meta.

Earlier on Oct. 15, Facebook and Instagram were impacted by a widespread outage that affected thousands in the US.

X Users have tweeted, "Anyone facing the same issue? #InstagramDown."

Users on X are posting about glitches affecting the social media platform, sharing memes about how they turn to X whenever Facebook, Instagram, or WhatsApp go down.

Here are some of the tweets:

