Instagram Faces Outage As Thousands Report Issues Worldwide
Earlier on Oct. 15, Facebook and Instagram were impacted by a widespread outage that affected thousands in the US.
Thousands of users are reporting problems with Instagram. According to Downdetector, an outage monitoring website, 872 users from the rest of the world and 1,537 users in India have indicated that Instagram is experiencing issues. Users have taken to the social media platform X to express their frustrations, using the hashtag #Instagramdown.
Users have reported problems of significant technical issues where they are unable to send messages and access direct messages or DMs on the platform. DMs feature allows users to privately share text, photos, and posts with one or more people.
According to Downdetector, the issues began at approximately 5:14 p.m. on Tuesday. So far, there has been no official statement from Instagram or its parent company, Meta.
X Users have tweeted, "Anyone facing the same issue? #InstagramDown."
Anyone facing the same issue? #InstagramDown pic.twitter.com/htz8iNN7fz— Miss Ordinaari (@shivangisahu05) October 29, 2024
Users on X are posting about glitches affecting the social media platform, sharing memes about how they turn to X whenever Facebook, Instagram, or WhatsApp go down.
Here are some of the tweets:
Me opening Twitter to see if Instagram is down for everyone or just me ððð#InstagramDown pic.twitter.com/tAz3qwOEmF— Kunal Bagul (@ikunalbagul) October 29, 2024
*Instagram down , cant send messages*#instagramdown— Aashiq parmar ð (@1amVickey) October 29, 2024
POV : Instagram trying to bring back the servers.. #instagramdown #instagram pic.twitter.com/Gmxvx4C9DR— ThDynamicGamer (@ThDynamicGamer1) October 29, 2024
Couples rn#instagramdown pic.twitter.com/yp5s2hWIuy— FOR THE WATCH (@Filmyboxoffice1) October 29, 2024