Instagram Faces Outage As Thousands Report Issues Worldwide

Thousands of users are reporting problems with Instagram. According to Downdetector, an outage monitoring website, 872 users from the rest of the world and 1,537 users in India have indicated that Instagram is experiencing issues. Users have taken to the social media platform X to express their frustrations, using the hashtag #Instagramdown.

Users have reported problems of significant technical issues where they are unable to send messages and access direct messages or DMs on the platform. DMs feature allows users to privately share text, photos, and posts with one or more people.

According to Downdetector, the issues began at approximately 5:14 p.m. on Tuesday. So far, there has been no official statement from Instagram or its parent company, Meta.

Earlier on Oct. 15, Facebook and Instagram were impacted by a widespread outage that affected thousands in the US.

X Users have tweeted, "Anyone facing the same issue? #InstagramDown."