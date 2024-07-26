Instagram Introduces New Notes Feature For Reels And Feed Posts: Here's How To Use It
Previously, notes appeared at the top of the inbox or above the profile photo, but now they can be added to posts from friends or brands.
Instagram has rolled out an update, allowing users to leave notes directly on reels and feed posts. This new feature, announced by parent company Meta, enhances user interaction and makes it easier to share thoughts and reactions in real-time.
Previously, notes appeared at the top of the inbox or above the profile photo, but now they can be added to posts from friends or brands. The notes can be seen by your friends while scrolling through their feed. The notes on reels and feed posts, limited to 60 characters, will be visible for up to three days and are currently only available within the app.
Here's a simple guide on how to use this new IG Notes feature:
How to Use Instagram's New Notes Feature
Tap the Airplane/Share Icon:
Open Instagram and navigate to the post or Reel where you want to add a note.
Tap the airplane/share icon, usually found below the post.
Tap on the "Note" Icon:
Once you've tapped the share icon, look for the "Note" icon located at the bottom left of the screen.
Select Your Audience:
Choose whether you want to share the note with your "close friends" or with "followers you follow back."
This ensures that only the people you select can see your note.
Post the Note:
Write your note and post it. Your note is now live on the selected post or Reel.
In addition to the new notes feature, Instagram has introduced several other updates to enhance user interaction and creativity. A notable addition is the "Add Yours Music" sticker, which allows users to share their favourite songs in Stories with the popular "Add Yours" feature.
Another fun feature is "Frames," enabling users to share photos that appear like Polaroids, which followers can shake to reveal. The "Reveal" feature lets users post hidden stories that require followers to send a direct message to view, adding an element of mystery and engagement.
Lastly, the "Cutouts" feature allows users to turn photos or videos from their camera roll into custom stickers for Stories, providing a unique way to personalise content.