Instagram Introduces New Notes Feature For Reels And Feed Posts: Here's How To Use It

Instagram has rolled out an update, allowing users to leave notes directly on reels and feed posts. This new feature, announced by parent company Meta, enhances user interaction and makes it easier to share thoughts and reactions in real-time.

Previously, notes appeared at the top of the inbox or above the profile photo, but now they can be added to posts from friends or brands. The notes can be seen by your friends while scrolling through their feed. The notes on reels and feed posts, limited to 60 characters, will be visible for up to three days and are currently only available within the app.