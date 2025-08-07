Instagram Reposting: New Features Now Allow Users To Repost Reels, Share Location And More

Meta-owned Instagram has rolled out new features for a more social and connected experience on the popular app. The new changes, announced on Wednesday, include a new repost section where users will be able to share their interests. This is similar to X platform's repost feature, where publicly shared reels or posts can feature on the user’s timeline if they repost them.

The new changes also include a 'Friends' tab in the reels section, which allows a user to see their friends' interests. In a blog, Meta has assured that while these features are aimed at offering a more integrated experience, the users will still remain in control of how they want to use the platform.

"We're introducing reposts, a way for you to share your favourite public reels and posts, and see the content your friends are enjoying," the social media platform said.

On the launch of the 'Friends' tab, Instagram said that it will allow users to connect with their friends more easily. "There’s a new "Friends" tab in Reels where you can see the content your friends have liked, created, reposted or commented on, and easily start conversations about them," it added.

In addition to these features, Meta will now also allow users to share their location with selected friends through the ‘Instagram map’.