Instagram Introduces Message Editing, Chat Pinning And Other DM Features; Details Here
Instagram said it has introduced new DM features to help users better connect with friends, "express yourself, and organize your inbox."
Meta-owned social media platform Instagram on Monday introduced several DM features for its users. Mark Zuckerberg announced that Instagram users can edit messages up to 15 minutes after sending them. The feature is already available on WhatsApp and Messenger.
How To Edit Message On Instagram DM?
To make a change, users will have to press and hold on to the sent message, then choose "edit" from the dropdown menu.
Image Source: Meta
Instagram announced that it will soon allow users to pin up to three group or 1:1 chats for easy access. To move a chat to the top of their inbox, users will need to swipe left or tap and hold on the chat, then tap “pin”. They can choose to unpin a thread at any time.
Users can also turn read receipts on or off, for all of their chats or specific ones.
How To Turn On Or Off Read Receipts In Instagram DMs
To turn it on or off for all chats:
Go to account settings
Tap Messages and story replies
Tap Show read receipts
Toggle read receipts on or off for all of your chats
Instagram is also allowing its users to save their favorite stickers in DMs for easy access. "Press and hold on the sticker you want to save and you’ll find them at the top next time you go to sticker," the company said.
Additionally, stickers, GIFs, videos, photos and voice messages are available when users reply to a message. Users simply need to press and hold on the message they want to reply to, select reply, and then they'll see options.
To further improve the chat experience, Instagram has rolled out new chat themes. The newest themes include Love (soon to be animated), Lollipop, Avatar: The Last Airbender, and many more.
To change the theme for a chat, users can tap the chat name up top, go into themes, and pick one of the themes available.
