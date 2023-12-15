Instagram Announces New Features For 'Notes'; Here's All You Need To Know
Instagram users can now record and post a short, looping video on Notes and they can also respond to friends' notes using photo, video, GIFs and stickers, Mosseri said.
Meta-owned social media app Instagram is rolling out new updates for Notes to celebrate its first anniversary of the feature. Instagram head Adam Mosseri on his broadcast channel announced the new features on Friday.
"We hope these help you express yourself and connect with your friends on Instagram," he wrote.
One unique aspect of video Notes is the requirement to share content exclusively captured from the front-facing camera within the Instagram app. Unlike Stories, users cannot upload clips from their phone's gallery. Also, the videos can only be 2 seconds long.
How To Create Video Notes On Instagram?
Navigate to the Direct Messages (DM) inbox on the Instagram app.
Tap on a photo in the Notes tray.
Click the Camera button on top of the photo.
Tap the Record button to capture the 2-second clip.
Add text and share the video.
Source: Adam Mosseri's broadcast channel on Instagram
Earlier this week, Instagram introduced its generative AI-powered background editing tool to U.S.-based.