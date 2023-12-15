Instagram Announces New Features For 'Notes'; Here's All You Need To Know

Meta-owned social media app Instagram is rolling out new updates for Notes to celebrate its first anniversary of the feature. Instagram head Adam Mosseri on his broadcast channel announced the new features on Friday.

Instagram users can now record and post a short, looping video on Notes and they can also respond to friends' notes using photo, video, GIFs and stickers, Mosseri said.

"We hope these help you express yourself and connect with your friends on Instagram," he wrote.