Instagram Allows Users To Reshare Stories Without Being Tagged — Check Latest Feature

Instagram has rolled out a major update to its Stories feature, allowing users to reshare any story from a public account to their own profiles, even without being tagged in the original post.

The update is now available globally for both iOS and Android devices. However, the platform has also added privacy controls for creators. Public account holders can toggle the 'Allow Sharing to Story' option in the app's privacy settings. If disabled, viewers will not be able to repost their stories.

The new feature is designed to make sharing public stories easier and seamless for all users. Previously, if someone wanted to reshare a story, they had to be tagged in the original post. And in case the Stories creator forgot to tag, then they had to reupload the story.

With the new update, users can reshare any public story to their own profile even without being tagged. Until now, if a user found any relatable story from a public account and wanted to share it, the only way was to take a screenshot and manually post it. Now, the user can reshare the story directly.

The reshare feature only works for public accounts. Stories from private accounts cannot be reshared by anyone.