Instagram Allows Users To Reshare Stories Without Being Tagged — Check Latest Feature
Instagram has rolled out a major update to its Stories feature, allowing users to reshare any story from a public account to their own profiles, even without being tagged in the original post.
The update is now available globally for both iOS and Android devices. However, the platform has also added privacy controls for creators. Public account holders can toggle the 'Allow Sharing to Story' option in the app's privacy settings. If disabled, viewers will not be able to repost their stories.
The new feature is designed to make sharing public stories easier and seamless for all users. Previously, if someone wanted to reshare a story, they had to be tagged in the original post. And in case the Stories creator forgot to tag, then they had to reupload the story.
With the new update, users can reshare any public story to their own profile even without being tagged. Until now, if a user found any relatable story from a public account and wanted to share it, the only way was to take a screenshot and manually post it. Now, the user can reshare the story directly.
The reshare feature only works for public accounts. Stories from private accounts cannot be reshared by anyone.
How Does The New Feature Work?
When a user views a story from a public account, they will now see a new "Add to Story" button alongside the existing sharing options like Direct Messages or sharing to external apps. Now, the users can easily reshare content to their own story without taking screenshots by using this button.
Whenever a story is reshared, Instagram ensures proper credit is given. The username of the original creator will appear on the reshared story, and it links back to their profile, just like how Instagram displays Reels.
How To Reshare Public Stories?
Open the Instagram app.
Click on a story from any public account.
You will now see an option "Add to Story" beside the message box.
Once you click on that option, the story will appear on your account.
How To Turn Off This Feature?
Open the Instagram app.
Go to Settings & Activity.
Click on Privacy and select Story.
Then, toggle off the option that reads, "Allow sharing to story".
After this, users will not be able to reshare your story.