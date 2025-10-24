Instagram AI Restyle: Five Prompts For Creating Unique Images Using Instagram's Latest Tool

Instagram has introduced an AI-driven Restyle tool for Stories, enabling users to perform edits on photos and videos through Meta AI prompts and presets. Like Google’s Nano Banana, the feature uses generative AI to apply creative effects for making unique pictures.

While there are a bunch of Restyle presets that you can use, you can always edit a photo the way you want using creative prompts. Just make sure your prompts are detailed.

Some tips to create prompts include describing a subject or a prop, lighting, mood, composition, location, theme, and style. Below are five prompts to create unique pictures using Instagram’s AI Restyle tool.