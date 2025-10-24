Instagram AI Restyle: Five Prompts For Creating Unique Images Using Instagram's Latest Tool
While there are a bunch of Restyle presets that you can use, you can always edit a photo the way you want using creative prompts.
Instagram has introduced an AI-driven Restyle tool for Stories, enabling users to perform edits on photos and videos through Meta AI prompts and presets. Like Google’s Nano Banana, the feature uses generative AI to apply creative effects for making unique pictures.
While there are a bunch of Restyle presets that you can use, you can always edit a photo the way you want using creative prompts. Just make sure your prompts are detailed.
Some tips to create prompts include describing a subject or a prop, lighting, mood, composition, location, theme, and style. Below are five prompts to create unique pictures using Instagram’s AI Restyle tool.
Prompt 1
Using the subject in the picture, change the location to Eiffel Tower, Paris at night. She is standing in front of the tower, which is lit up in golden lights with a beacon on top. Keep the subject’s face and attire as they are but add a cloche hat on the head. Overall, the lighting should be dramatic, and the face of the person should be bright as well.
Prompt 2
Disco scene created using Instagram AI Restyle.
Keeping the face of the person in this photo as it is, restyle their outfit into a disco suit, covered with small reflective mirror tiles that create a shimmering disco effect. The person is holding a mic as if she is singing a disco song. Add spotlight on her face, and in the background, add colourful, retro disco lights. The overall look should be retro yet realistic.
Prompt 3
Diwali scene created using Instagram AI Restyle.
Convert the scene to a Diwali night outdoor setting, featuring vibrant fireworks in gold, pink, green, and blue illuminating the sky behind the subject, with sharp spark trails. Change the outfit of the women in the picture to a traditional Indian sari but keep their faces exactly as they are. They are holding a sparkler in their hand. Ensure that the fireworks do not obscure the persons.
Prompt 4
Halloween scene created using Instagram AI Restyle.
Change this picture into a Halloween-inspired image. The overall scene should be realistic and include pumpkins on the ground and a skeleton resting.
Prompt 5
Sci-fi scene created using Instagram AI Restyle.
Use the person in this picture to create a dramatic, sci-fi scene. Add a spaceship on top of him. There is a ray of light coming down from the spaceship and make it look like the person is being being lifted off the ground through the ray of light. In the background, show clouds coming out of the spaceship.