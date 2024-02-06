InsideFPV Launches Make In India Elevate V1 Series Drone

Deep-tech drone manufacturing company InsideFPV has launched a drone—Elevate V1 Series—under the Made in India initiative.

The drone features 4K high-definition video recording, a 20-megapixel camera, a three-axis gimbal camera stabilisation system, remote and app control, around a 100-minute flight time, a GPS system, obstacle avoidance, level-7 wind resistance and a removable/replaceable battery, the company said.

It comes with a set of in-app features, including follow me, boomerang, flight point, flight route, circle, panoramic and gesture photography. The drone has applications in cinematography, STEM education and surveillance, and sectors such as agriculture and defence.

Drones are majorly used in commercial, military and agricultural applications due to the perception of high cost of ownership. InsideFPV aims to bridge this gap by offering Plug and Fly FPV (first person view) feature-rich drones to consumers at a reasonable price point. The Elevate V1 Series drone is priced at Rs 1.5 lakh.

InsideFPV CEO Arth Chowdhary said, "The Indian drone market is fast emerging as the regulations around drone usage are relaxed and consumer acceptance is increasing. Drones, especially in the consumer, agricultural and defence space, are not only the technology of the future but the revolution of the present."

According to Statista, the drone market in India is poised to generate revenue of $27 million in 2024, with an annual growth rate of 5.96% projected through 2028. The growth is attributed to the increasing adoption of drones for agriculture, which are transforming farming practices across the country.