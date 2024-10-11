Infosys, Zooplus Collaborate To Drive E-Commerce, Open GCC In Hyderabad

Infosys Ltd. has announced a collaboration with Zooplus, an e-commerce company based in Munich, Germany, to enhance its service capability and scalability. The collaboration will establish a global capability centre in Hyderabad.

Zooplus will leverage Infosys Topaz, an artificial intelligence-driven set of services and solutions using generative AI technologies. The two companies will work to improve Zooplus’ marketing, e-commerce and supply chain capabilities. The collaboration will support Zooplus by enhancing its expertise in product management, technology, quality, design and engineering and set up a new order management system.

“Our collaboration with Infosys to establish our new technology hub is a strategic decision driven by their AI-first strategies combined with expertise in delivering AI-powered solutions, with Infosys Topaz," said Geoffroy Lefebvre, Zooplus SE chief executive officer. "We are confident that through this collaboration we will unlock greater operational efficiencies, enhance customer experience and stay ahead in the competitive e-commerce landscape.”

The GCC will leverage Infosys’ data-driven capabilities to improve Zooplus’ customer experience and enhance its technology and value chain capabilities.

"Collaborating with Zooplus to establish this new GCC in Hyderabad underscores Infosys' commitment to driving digital transformation at scale for our clients. By leveraging Infosys Topaz, we will empower Zooplus to realise their full potential and also position them at the forefront of excellence in digital commerce and marketing,” said Karmesh Vaswani, executive vice president, Infosys.