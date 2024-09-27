Infosys To Help Drive Enterprise-Scale IT Efficiencies For Sally Beauty

Infosys Ltd. has announced its collaboration with Sally Beauty Holdings Inc., an American specialty beauty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. Infosys will help drive enterprise-scale IT transformation, implementing best practices in IT operations with the aim of improving efficiencies.

The project will consolidate numerous support services, drive process improvements and optimise costs over a five-year window, according to a release.

"Our assembly of Infosys Topaz applied AI assets, shaped from years of our global experience in the retail and consumer goods world, will help SBH to leapfrog ahead with an AI-first enterprise stack," said Karmesh Vaswani, executive vice president and global head of consumer, retail and logistics, Infosys.

The collaboration will also help SBH standardise and simplify their IT systems and services by implementing artificial intelligence-driven hyper-automation, according to Infosys.

"We are excited to be collaborating with Infosys as we take SBH into the future by modernising our IT service delivery and meeting the goals set by our ‘Fuel for Growth’ initiative. Embracing AI-amplified IT is a significant step forward for us in enabling us to, in turn, deliver exceptional experiences for our customers,” said Scott Lindblom, chief information officer, Sally Beauty.