Infosys, ServiceNow Expand AI Collaboration To Enhance Service Delivery

Infosys Ltd. along with ServiceNow will provide end-to-end managed services, leveraging artificial intelligence capabilities of the Now Platform and the Infosys Enterprise Service Management Café for enterprise business transformation.

Infosys will aim to accelerate ServiceNow’s implementation for enterprises to allow faster time-to-value and deliver a suite of services and solutions. These include licenses, services and implementation of the Infosys ESM Café, an AI-powered plug-and-play solution, which is part of Infosys Cobalt. Infosys Cobalt is a set of services, solutions and platforms for enterprises to accelerate their cloud journey.

Infosys’ ESM Café offers more than 70 applications covering various modules and ServiceNow capabilities, including AI and sustainable digital solutions, the company said.

“We are excited to collaborate with ServiceNow to support enterprises with comprehensive managed services by leveraging the ServiceNow platform. The outcome of this collaboration shows how cutting-edge AI capabilities can create transformative solutions and tangible business value for our clients,” said Umashankar Lakshmipathy, executive vice president and head of cloud, infrastructure and security service, EMEA, Infosys.