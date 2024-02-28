Infosys Launches Responsible AI Suite To Address Regulatory, Ethical Complexities

Infosys has launched its Responsible AI Suite, a set of services, solutions and platforms using generative artificial intelligence.

The suite aims to help enterprises balance AI innovation with ethical considerations, such as bias and privacy, and maximise their return on investments.

The rise of generative AI systems in the past year has raised concerns around the ethical dimensions of AI. According to the Infosys Generative AI Radar, enterprises consider data privacy, security, ethics and bias as the primary challenges to AI deployment.

The suite is built around the scan, shield and steer framework, which aims to monitor and protect AI models and systems from risks and threats, according to Infosys.

The offerings include a combination of accelerators and solutions designed to drive responsible AI adoption.

Scan: Includes solutions to help identify the overall AI risk posture, legal obligations and vulnerabilities, and generates a single source of truth for the compliance status of AI projects.

Shield: These solutions focus on building technical guardrails, checks and accelerators for responsible AI and AI security.

Steer: These advisory and consulting services support efficient AI governance with offerings such as AI strategy formulation, legal consultation and contract reviews.

The suite of offerings is supported by the Infosys Topaz RAI office, which will help enterprises navigate technical, policy and governance challenges related to AI adoption. The office will also be responsible for looking into ethical aspects like transparency, fairness, privacy, security and compliance, formulating an AI risk strategy, and maintaining standards, policies and guidelines.

"Responsible and ethical AI deployment is a business imperative as technology evolves. Infosys Topaz Responsible AI Suite is a significant stride in helping our clients better manage their AI-first journey," said Balakrishna D. R., executive vice president, Infosys.

Infosys said that the suite will be amplified via the Responsible AI Coalition, which will bring together startups, cloud service providers and technology partners. It will also lead a working group of academicians, influencers, policymakers and industry leaders to help form solutions in the responsible AI space.