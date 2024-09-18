Infosys, IIT Jodhpur Among Seven New Indian Members Of AI Alliance

The AI Alliance, a global community that aims to advance safe and responsible artificial intelligence through open innovation, has expanded its membership to include seven Indian organisations. These include AI4Bharat (IIT Madras), IIT Jodhpur, Infosys Ltd., KissanAI, People+AI, Sarvam AI and Wadhwani AI.

By joining the AI Alliance, Indian organisations have the opportunity to contribute and collaborate towards the global AI landscape. These organisations are joined by IIT Bombay as one of the founding members of the Alliance.

The AI Alliance was founded by Meta Platforms Inc. and IBM in 2023.

India's AI landscape is rapidly evolving, with the government's IndiaAI mission aiming to catalyse and nurture the ecosystem by democratising access to technology. The country has a large developer community and startup ecosystem, which is also helping AI adoption and innovation.

Open and transparent innovation is important to empower a broad spectrum of AI researchers, builders and adopters with the information and tools needed to harness these advancements.

"By joining the AI Alliance, these organisations will be able to tap into global expertise and a collaborative network that will enable them to tackle the ethical and technical challenges of AI for India head-on, and in an open manner," said Amith Singhee, director, IBM Research India.

The Indian organisations joining the AI Alliance represent a cross-section of industries and academic institutions, including technology, agriculture and AI research.

"The inclusion of Indian organisations in the AI Alliance underscores India’s growing influence in the global AI landscape. As we continue to push the boundaries for what is possible with AI, collaboration across borders and industries is crucial,” said Shivnath Thukral, vice president and head of public policy, Meta India.

Balakrishna D.R. (Bali), executive vice president, global services head, AI and industry verticals, at Infosys—one of the new member organisations of the alliance—said, “At Infosys, we believe that ensuring AI’s safety and fostering responsible adoption of AI is an industry-wide endeavour that requires collaboration among technology providers, policymakers, academia and government bodies. AI alliance’s objectives and approach align closely with Infosys Topaz.”