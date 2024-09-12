Infosys Helps Clearstream Build Digital Platform To Simplify Securities Issuance, Servicing

Infosys Ltd. has collaborated with Clearstream, the post-trade services part of Deutsche Börse, an international exchange organisation and provider of market infrastructure. The collaboration supported the Generation 2 launch of Clearstream’s D7 platform, a digital post-trade platform that allows market participants to issue securities digitally.

Within the project, Infosys assisted Clearstream in driving end-to-end implementation, customisation, and deployment alongside go-live and aftercare support. The platform has set a foundation of institutional-grade, digital asset infrastructure to unlock the value of asset tokenisation and digital assets.

“The enhanced platform lays the foundation for future digitisation of financial markets, as adapting to market changes can be done expeditiously. Clearstream has enabled over 150,000 digital issuances via D7 already today, which is more than any digital issuance platform globally,” said Daniel Besse, Clearstream’s chief technology officer.

Dennis Gada, executive vice president and global head of banking and financial services, Infosys, said, “This integration has empowered Clearstream to enhance time-to-market, streamline operations, simplify their technology landscape, and effectively manage regulatory changes, all while fostering sustainable growth. This transformation sets an example for future modernisation and digitisation of the securities and stock exchange industry.”