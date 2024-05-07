Infosys Gets ISO 42001:2023 Certification For AI Management System

Infosys has announced that it has been certified with ISO 42001:2023, world's first international standard on AI management systems, by TUV India (part of TÜV Nord Group), an independent provider of technical quality and safety services.

Infosys is among the first IT services companies globally to have earned the certification for implementing an artificial intelligence management system framework that fosters responsible AI practices and adherence to regulatory requirements for enhanced efficiency and accountability in AI initiatives, the company said in a statement.

The ISO 42001:2023 certification provides a roadmap and systematic approach to AI management through risk mitigation and streamlined processes. By adhering to the global standard, Infosys can embed strong AI management practices for clients, internal adoption and product development.

“This achievement underscores our commitment to ethical and responsible use of artificial intelligence. The certification not only distinguishes us but also serves as a guiding beacon for our clients and stakeholders in navigating AI-related risks adeptly,” said Balakrishna DR, executive vice president and global services head, AI and industry verticals, Infosys.

The AIMS framework is a part of Infosys Topaz Responsible AI Suite. The Responsible AI Suite aims to monitor and protect AI models and systems from risks and threats, while enabling businesses to apply AI responsibly. The offerings include a combination of accelerators and solutions designed to drive responsible AI adoption across enterprises.

“This certification reflects Infosys' proactive approach in implementing robust systems and adhering to internationally recognised standards, ensuring ethical and efficient AI deployment,” said Rahul R Nayak, associate vice president, TUV India.