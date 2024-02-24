Infosys Foundation, C-CAMP To Boost Maternity Care In Karnataka Through HealthTech

Infosys Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Infosys Ltd., has announced its collaboration with the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Platforms, a Department of Biotechnology, Government of India-supported initiative.

The collaboration marks the launch of the C-CAMP-Infosys Foundation Project Early Life, which is aimed at improving maternity care for expectant mothers and newborns in Karnataka using innovative medical technology.

Infosys Foundation has committed Rs 8.5 crore towards the project, which will address early adoption of healthcare technology at low-resource health facilities to improve maternal health screening and address rising cases of neonatal mortality.

As part of the project, a foetal monitoring technology will be deployed across district hospitals and community health centres in the state. Also, a neonatal Continuous Positive Airway Pressure device, which provides respiratory support for newborns in respiratory distress, will be made available across critical care newborn units in district and taluk hospitals.

Sunil Kumar Dhareshwar, trustee, Infosys Foundation, said, “The ‘C-CAMP-Infosys Foundation Project Early Life’ will not only give a boost to the public healthcare infrastructure in the state, but also give impetus to the adoption of innovative technologies in maternal and childcare.”

The project was launched at the Government of Karnataka's roundtable on health, in association with C-CAMP, which was chaired by Karnataka’s Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dinesh Gundu Rao.

“Improving maternal and newborn healthcare in the districts is a very important priority for us. We will be starting with Dharwad and Ballari and cover a total of eight districts to strengthen health monitoring for all mothers and quality care to newborns requiring critical care support,” said Rao.

The collaboration aims to benefit about 50,000 to 1 lakh women and 4,000 newborns over a period of four years.

Dr. Taslimarif Saiyed, CEO and director, C-CAMP, said, “This initiative furthers our collective endeavour of leveraging advanced technology built indigenously to provide quality care to mothers and their newborns, and creating avenues for affordable and accessible healthcare in Karnataka.”