Infosys Completes Acquisition Of Semiconductor Design Services Provider InSemi

Infosys announced that it has completed the acquisition of semiconductor design and embedded services provider InSemi. This follows the announcement the company made on Jan. 11, 2024.

Semiconductors are at the heart of the technology that is driving growth of artificial intelligence, 5G, hyperconnectivity, high-performance computing, quantum technology, electric vehicles, virtual reality, internet of things and smart devices. Through the investment in InSemi, Infosys aims to strengthen the semiconductor ecosystem and expertise in engineering R&D services.

According to Infosys, the collaboration will help accelerate its chip-to-cloud strategy by bringing design skills at scale and will also pair with existing investments in AI/automation platforms and industry partnerships. The collaboration will aim to orchestrate comprehensive end-to-end product development for global clients to help them navigate their digital transformation journey.

InSemi offers end-to-end semiconductor design services with expertise across electronic design, platform design, automation, embedded and software technologies. It serves global corporations across semi-conductor, consumer electronics, automotive and hi-tech industries. InSemi has a team of over 900 design specialists working to build technology-led solutions to help digitalisation of businesses.