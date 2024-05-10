Infosys Collaborates With AEEE, IIHS To Decarbonise India’s Commercial Building Sector

Technology consulting company Infosys Ltd., along with Alliance for an Energy Efficient Economy and Indian Institute for Human Settlements, have launched ASSURE (Accelerating Sustainable and Super-efficient Real Estate) with the aim to decarbonise India's commercial building sector. The programme aims to realise 100 million square feet of commercial buildings in India by 2030.

ASSURE is designed to implement high-performance buildings at scale. Bringing together experts, innovators, enterprises and the government, it aims to provide technical assistance to lighthouse projects, ecosystem-wide capacity development and demonstrate viability, Infosys said in a press release.

Nandan Nilekani, co-founder and chairman, Infosys, said, “India's building sector presents a significant opportunity to make progress on our nation's sustainability goals. We are delighted to collaborate with AEEE and IIHS, and to amplify the potential of their nation-wide community of industry leaders, practitioners, knowledge institutions and students to drive positive climate action.”

Infosys became carbon neutral in 2020, 30 years ahead of the timeline set by the Paris Agreement and has progressed commitments and efforts to realise its ESG 2030 vision and transition to low-carbon operations.

The programme will help foster entrepreneurship, collaborate with government agencies to help create a supportive policy environment and engage with financial institutions to implement high-performance commercial buildings.

Satish Kumar, president and executive director, AEEE, said, “We launch ASSURE not just to meet global standards but to set new ones. By integrating rigorous performance validation and ambitious emission reduction targets, we aim to transform building practices and drive real change.”

“IIHS' contribution to IPCC's AR6 cycle, especially the 1.5C Special Report and the Summary for Urban Policymakers, highlight the centrality of the urban and infrastructure system transition and building energy efficiency measures to deliver deep emission reduction goals of the Paris Climate agreement,” said Aromar Revi, director, IIHS.

“We are excited about this opportunity to work with Infosys and AEEE in crafting actionable solutions that build on our impactful work on climate science, policy and finance, capacity development and innovation,” Revi added.