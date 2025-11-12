Industry Seeks Narrower AI Labelling Rules, Warns Against Overreach

Nasscom cautioned that the broad definition of "synthetically generated information" could include benign, everyday uses of AI in text, design, or video editing. Both bodies recommended limiting the labelling requirement to "deceptive or harmful" synthetic content that poses real risks to users or public trust.

They also sought flexibility in compliance, suggesting that metadata-based traceability and provenance tools should be prioritised over rigid, 10% visible labels or watermarks, which could disrupt user experience and increase compliance costs. Instead of prescriptive markings, Nasscom proposed a harm-based, outcome-driven framework consistent with global standards such as the Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity (C2PA).