Industry Consortium Calls For Reskilling, Upskilling As AI To Impact 92% Of Tech Roles

Around 92% of information and communication technology jobs are expected to undergo high or moderate transformation due to advancements in artificial intelligence, according to a report by the AI-Enabled ICT Workforce Consortium—led by Cisco with companies such as Accenture, Eightfold, Google, IBM, Indeed, Intel, Microsoft and SAP.

The report—The Transformational Opportunity of AI on ICT Jobs—provides a look at the effects of AI on nearly 50 top ICT jobs and identifies essential trainings in AI literacy, data analytics and engineering for workers seeking to adapt to the AI advancements.

With the introduction of technology and tools such as ChatGPT, Gemini and Midjourney, workers must prepare for digital work environments increasingly adept at mimicking human capabilities. According to a recent World Economic Forum study, 58% of surveyed employees believe their job skills will change significantly in the next five years due to AI and big data.