Indusface Releases Generative AI Agent IncidentIQ Copilot For Prompt Security Analysis

Application security SaaS provider Indusface has introduced the IncidentIQ Copilot, a generative artificial intelligence agent. It's designed to allow security operations centre teams, within Indusface and among its clients, to swiftly analyse security incidents and implement mitigation measures.

Amid rising cyber threats and increasing attack volume, security teams often struggle with resource constraints and timely incident analysis. IncidentIQ Copilot tackles this challenge by leveraging gen-AI to enable advanced security analysis promptly.

According to Indusface, the gen-AI copilot will allow SOC teams to answer questions such as: "Which IP addresses are consistently associated with suspicious activity across all my applications?"; "Are there emerging threats targeting specific application groups?"; “Which policies trigger the most 5xx errors? Are you seeing any anomalies in the 5XX errors?”; or “Why did I see a sudden spike of requests for API server ‘common-foundation’ in the last 1 hour? Does it co-relate to any increase in attacks or requests to application ‘site-20’?”

"With the acute shortage of security talent and limited budgets, our customers have consistently relied on our managed services teams for incident analysis and response," said Ashish Tandon, founder and CEO, Indusface. "IncidentIQ Copilot unlocks new possibilities, helping customers avoid burnout and stay ahead of evolving threats like LLM injections, DDoS, bot and complex API attacks."

Indusface said that AppTrana is rated 4.9, the highest, for support in the 2024 Gartner Peer Insights Cloud WAAP report, and this launch will further improve the managed services and support provided by the company.

This feature is currently in private beta, with a wider release later this year.