Indusface Launches Rapid Security Compliance Solution SwyftComply

Application security software-as-a-service company Indusface has announced the release of a rapid security compliance solution, SwyftComply. The solution will enable security leaders to provide a clean, zero-vulnerability report for compliance within 72 hours, the company said.

Developers are increasingly adopting the agile methodology and incorporating free and open-source software. This leads to more open vulnerabilities, many of which cannot be protected on time as the patch is not readily available. According to studies by Indusface, 31% of vulnerabilities remained open even after 180 days.

In such a case, providing a clean report during security audits is a major challenge for security teams. SwyftComply will help security teams shrink the windows of vulnerability from more than 180 days to three days, Indusface said.

SwyftComply features an in-built DAST scanner to continuously detect vulnerabilities, including zero days. It offers autonomous patching to protect against all open vulnerabilities on the AppTrana WAAP platform. A clean, zero-vulnerability report could be downloaded on the portal within 72 hours.

“So far, our customers could request protection against each vulnerability separately. With this launch, we’ll protect all their open vulnerabilities on AppTrana within 72 hours and give them a clean report for compliance,” said Ashish Tandon, founder and CEO, Indusface.

Rajesh Dalal, senior manager, information security, HDFC Ergo, said, “A clean report with zero open vulnerabilities is mandatory for regulatory compliance. That said, patching open vulnerabilities is increasingly difficult as developers tend to use third-party and open-source components where the patches are not readily available.”

“The zero-vulnerability report capability is exciting. We have had a preview of the autonomous patching service on AppTrana and are looking forward to the full release,” Dalal said.