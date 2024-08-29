IndiGo Migrates To Public Cloud, Powers Off Data Centres In 18 Months
This move strengthens the ability to deliver greater value to IndiGo's customers through faster, more reliable and scalable services, says Neetan Chopra, chief digital and information officer.
IndiGo has announced the conclusion of its intensive cloud migration initiative. In a span of less than 18 months, IndiGo has shifted all its data centre-hosted workloads to the cloud environment.
The airline said this transition not only enhances scalability, performance and customer service agility, but also signals advancement in the company's technological prowess.
The cloud migration process was an important step for IndiGo to harness modern technology and secure a competitive edge within the fast-paced aviation industry. Details concerning cost optimisation, cloud-neutral automation, FinOps, and the successful re-hosting of applications onto leading container platforms were carefully managed, the company said.
"IndiGo's cloud migration initiative has put us on the fast track of our digital transformation journey," Neetan Chopra, chief digital and information officer of IndiGo, said. "We set ourselves a challenging timeline to fully transition to the cloud and close our data centres, and we're proud to announce that we achieved this goal on time."
"This move not only enhances our agility and innovation but also strengthens our ability to deliver greater value to our customers through faster, more reliable and scalable services, ensuring a superior experience in a rapidly evolving market," Chopra added.
By moving to the cloud, IndiGo introduces benefits for customers and stakeholders, and it serves as the foundation for improving operational capabilities and customer experiences. Additionally, cloud migration opens up innovation and growth opportunities. The airline is already leveraging advanced cloud technologies, including artificial intelligence, machine learning and data analytics, to deliver solutions and adapt to new industry trends.