IndiGo Migrates To Public Cloud, Powers Off Data Centres In 18 Months

IndiGo has announced the conclusion of its intensive cloud migration initiative. In a span of less than 18 months, IndiGo has shifted all its data centre-hosted workloads to the cloud environment.

The airline said this transition not only enhances scalability, performance and customer service agility, but also signals advancement in the company's technological prowess.

The cloud migration process was an important step for IndiGo to harness modern technology and secure a competitive edge within the fast-paced aviation industry. Details concerning cost optimisation, cloud-neutral automation, FinOps, and the successful re-hosting of applications onto leading container platforms were carefully managed, the company said.