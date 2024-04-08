Indigenous Robotic Solutions Get An Edge As Enterprises Look For Customised AI-Based Automation

Enterprises integrating AI-based automation systems in various business operations are opting for local robotic solutions over global competitors, according to industry players.

With intense competition for quick and cost-effective delivery of products and services, irrespective of order quantity and distance, the demand for artificial intelligence-based automated solutions is high among businesses engaged in logistics, warehousing and retail chain management.

Made-in-India robots come with ease of customisation and implementation flexibility, with different applications having unique requirements, said Sheshadri PV, executive vice president, Reliance Retail, which has integrated automation in grocery, fashion and lifestyle verticals.

"Grocery has limited SKUs, or stock-keeping units, but fashion comes with much more complexities in terms of SKUs that need to be managed. Technologies for both would be different," he explained.

Noida-based company Addverb, which has been in the robotics manufacturing business since 2016, has more than 20 products on the market across the world.

The company said 30% of its business comes from overseas, but a large chunk comes from domestic clients.

Addverb almost doubled its revenue to Rs 450 crore in the last fiscal and aims to reach Rs 1,000 crore in the current fiscal.

"The robots we are building are not only for India but for the whole world. So we are getting them certified with various international certifications," said Sangeet Kumar, co-founder and chief executive of Addverb.

Kumar also announced his company's foray into the healthcare segment with the launch of three types of robots for the sector.

These are the 'Heal' range of robots. Because they collaborate with humans, they are also known as cobots or collaborative robots. The company has also developed exoskeletons or wearable robots to help stroke patients or elderly people who need assistance with their hand or leg movements.

"We are getting these products in the healthcare segment certified from the USFDA as Class 2 equipment for medical devices for sale outside India and across the world," Kumar said.

The ability to offer advanced features at competitive prices gives an edge to indigenous robotic solution providers.

"Indian developers are on par with anybody... the aesthetics, product functionality and quality of development, I don't find we are inferior to any other technology being offered worldwide,' Sheshadri said.

Sheshadri said the demand for robotic solutions is increasing as businesses need to ensure 'speed, consistency and reliability'.

"Automation is all about co-creation. ...You have to look at your application and then start looking at the extent of customisation required," Sheshadri said. He said integrating solutions to specific applications called for talent and brains.