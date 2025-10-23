India’s Own ChatGPT? Homegrown Chatbot 'Sarvam AI' To Launch Soon—How Will It Help You?
India is gearing up for its own version of ChatGPT, as Bengaluru-based start-up Sarvam AI prepares to launch its large language model soon.
India is preparing to launch its own homegrown AI chatbot, Sarvam AI. Developed by Bengaluru-based start-up Sarvam, the platform aims to translate AI research into practical solutions for governance and business. Sarvam AI’s goal is to develop indigenous large language models (LLMs) to serve the nation’s diverse languages and complex operational needs.
In April, the start-up received approval from the central government to build India’s Sovereign LLM Ecosystem, an open-source platform intended to strengthen public service delivery and promote digital trust. Its systems are being designed not just for efficiency, but also for inclusivity, ensuring that AI tools can serve citizens, irrespective of language or education.
When will Sarvam AI be launched?
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw recently said that the Sarvam AI model is almost ready for release. Speaking at the NDTV World Summit in Delhi on Oct. 18, he said, “I’ll start using Sarvam,” signaling the government’s commitment to homegrown AI innovation. Vaishnaw added that the launch is expected to take place between December 2025 and January 2026.
How is Sarvam AI working with Aadhaar?
The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) collaborated with Sarvam AI earlier this year to improve the Aadhaar user experience through generative AI. The aim is to enhance Aadhaar services by making them more responsive, smart and secure.
Under the collaboration, Sarvam AI’s voice-based solution would enable people to interact directly with the system in real time. It would gather feedback from Aadhaar number holders on enrolment and update experiences, detect instances of overcharging and issue instant fraud alerts during suspicious authentication activity.
The rollout will initially include 10 languages: Hindi, English, Telugu, Tamil, Marathi, Gujarati, Kannada, Odia, Punjabi and Malayalam. This multi-language strategy would make sure that all citizens from India’s diverse linguistic landscape can engage with government services better.
What makes the technology unique?
Sarvam AI has created its own generative AI system, which is hosted entirely on-site within UIDAI’s secure, air-gapped infrastructure. This ensures that no user data leaves UIDAI’s environment, fully complying with India’s privacy and governance rules. The partnership is initially for one year, with an option to extend. It could become a model for other secure, government-backed AI systems in the future.
Why Sarvam AI could be a game changer?
By enabling voice-based AI interactions in Indian languages, Sarvam AI addresses a long-standing challenge, which is the English-centric nature of most AI chatbots. In August 2024, the start-up introduced a voice-enabled software platform for businesses, allowing them to converse with customers using natural speech instead of text.
The system bridges the gap between India’s digital and linguistic divides. It allows rural and non-English-speaking users to access conversational AI, widening participation in the next wave of generative AI.