India’s Own ChatGPT? Homegrown Chatbot 'Sarvam AI' To Launch Soon—How Will It Help You?

India is preparing to launch its own homegrown AI chatbot, Sarvam AI. Developed by Bengaluru-based start-up Sarvam, the platform aims to translate AI research into practical solutions for governance and business. Sarvam AI’s goal is to develop indigenous large language models (LLMs) to serve the nation’s diverse languages and complex operational needs.

In April, the start-up received approval from the central government to build India’s Sovereign LLM Ecosystem, an open-source platform intended to strengthen public service delivery and promote digital trust. Its systems are being designed not just for efficiency, but also for inclusivity, ensuring that AI tools can serve citizens, irrespective of language or education.