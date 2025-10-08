'India's Future Assured By Startups, New Telecom Act To Facilitate Growth': PM Modi At IMC 2025
PM Modi at IMC 2025, credited the event’s success to its startups and innovators, who gave presentations on everything from 6G and semiconductors to financial fraud prevention.
The New Telecom Act, which replaced two laws, will now work as a facilitator and not just a regulator, according to Prime Minister Modi. PM Modi said that the days of complex regulation are over, cementing India’s reputation as an investor-friendly nation and the "best time to invest, innovate and Make In India."
Fueling The Innovation Ecosystem
PM Modi emphasised that India's significant technological progress, which he believes places the nation's technical future "in the right hands", is a direct result of collaborative efforts. He stressed that Indian industry, startups, and academia are working together along with the government to build a robust technological foundation. The success of the forum itself, which is "not limited to only mobile and telecom," is a proof of the collaborative spirit.
The Prime Minister highlighted India's unique position as the world's fastest-growing developer population nation, is an advantage that is being leveraged by favorable policies. He pointed to the fact that India has emerged as an effective platform because of efforts, driven by this supportive environment and the increased role of established industry players.
From 2G Struggle To Global Tech Power
Modi drew contrast between India’s past and present telecom reality. He recalled a time when India was struggling with 2G, but now, almost every district has 5G services. This digital transformation is not just about connectivity; it is directly aligned with the 'Viksit Bharat' and self-reliance vision.
The nation’s self-sufficiency is underlined by its indigenous technology. India is now one of those "five nations that have indigenous technology in telecom." This capability was powerfully demonstrated on the day the "made in India 4G stack" was launched, which coincided with the activation of 1 lakh 4G towers.
Further, the "4G stack is export ready" and will be instrumental in achieving the ambitious Bharat 6G vision. The rapid growth is also driving employment, as mobile manufacturing has generated lakhs of jobs.
Ensuring Security, Global Competitiveness
Beyond connectivity and innovation, the government remains vigilant on critical issues. The Prime Minister confirmed they are keeping a close eye on cybersecurity and are actively doing work on preventing cyber frauds.
Addressing the global economy, Modi positioned India as an essential partner. He stated that wherever there is a bottleneck in the supply chain globally, "India can take an advantage of that," especially since companies in electronics manufacturing are looking for trusted partners.
He said that work is actively happening on 10 semiconductor manufacturing units in india. This makes it possible for Indian companies to become reliable global partners and design partners, transforming India into a global data hub.