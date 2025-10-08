'India's Future Assured By Startups, New Telecom Act To Facilitate Growth': PM Modi At IMC 2025

The New Telecom Act, which replaced two laws, will now work as a facilitator and not just a regulator, according to Prime Minister Modi. PM Modi said that the days of complex regulation are over, cementing India’s reputation as an investor-friendly nation and the "best time to invest, innovate and Make In India."

PM Narendra Modi speaking at India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2025, credited the event’s success to its startups and innovators, who gave presentations on everything from 6G and semiconductors to financial fraud prevention.