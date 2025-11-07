India’s AI Investments Rise, But Innovation, ROI Key Hurdles: Kyndryl Report
Around 63% of Indian organisations feel the pressure to prove ROI of their AI investment.
Indian organisations are increasing their AI investments while facing pressure to modernise infrastructure, scale innovation, reskill workforces, and navigate a fragmented regulatory landscape, a new report by Kyndryl shows.
The country stands out in the speed and scale of its AI adoption, with 91% of organisations expecting AI to fully transform roles within a year. AI investment has risen 37% year-on-year. Yet, 63% of organisations feel pressure to prove AI’s ROI, signalling a shift from experimentation to accountability as AI embeds into core business strategies, the report showed.
Key India Insights From Kyndryl’s Report
ROI Under Pressure: Around 63% of Indian organisations feel pressured to prove AI’s return on investment, while 75% admit that their innovation efforts stall after proof-of-concept.
Execution And Infrastructure Challenges: About 69% cited foundational technology issues as major roadblocks, highlighting a critical gap: infrastructure and processes are not evolving as quickly as the strategy guiding them.
Geopolitical Pressures Forcing Data Pivot: Organisations are reevaluating where and how their data is stored, processed, accessed, and secured amid a fragmented regulatory landscape. In India, 81% express concern over geopolitical risks in cloud data storage, and 55% are re-evaluating data governance frameworks.
Skills Gaps Remain: AI adoption is accelerating faster than organisations can adapt, with 51% of Indian leaders concerned about technology skills, 42% about cognitive skills, and 43% about reskilling.
Cyber Resilience Under Spotlight: Almost 88% of Indian organisations have experienced a cyber-related outage. Importantly, only 35% consider themselves “completely ready” for future risks.
Cloud Under Pressure Amid Geopolitical, Regulatory Disruption
Many organisations are also revisiting their cloud infrastructure, prompted by new global regulations and growing concerns about data sovereignty. While 62% leaders in India admit struggling to keep up with technological change, nearly all (99%) would change something about their cloud implementation.
“India’s enterprises expect AI to have a transformational impact on their businesses yet struggles with adoption. Organisations must address this execution gap by investing in robust technology foundations, fostering cross-functional collaboration, and embedding accountability into every stage of the innovation lifecycle,” said Lingraju Sawkar, president, Kyndryl India.