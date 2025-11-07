India’s AI Investments Rise, But Innovation, ROI Key Hurdles: Kyndryl Report

ROI Under Pressure: Around 63% of Indian organisations feel pressured to prove AI’s return on investment, while 75% admit that their innovation efforts stall after proof-of-concept.

Execution And Infrastructure Challenges: About 69% cited foundational technology issues as major roadblocks, highlighting a critical gap: infrastructure and processes are not evolving as quickly as the strategy guiding them.

Geopolitical Pressures Forcing Data Pivot: Organisations are reevaluating where and how their data is stored, processed, accessed, and secured amid a fragmented regulatory landscape. In India, 81% express concern over geopolitical risks in cloud data storage, and 55% are re-evaluating data governance frameworks.

Skills Gaps Remain: AI adoption is accelerating faster than organisations can adapt, with 51% of Indian leaders concerned about technology skills, 42% about cognitive skills, and 43% about reskilling.

Cyber Resilience Under Spotlight: Almost 88% of Indian organisations have experienced a cyber-related outage. Importantly, only 35% consider themselves “completely ready” for future risks.