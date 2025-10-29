India’s 5G Performance ‘Impressive,’ Leads in Minimising ‘Fake 5G’: SignalTracker
India leads many European nations in 5G infrastructure.
India has a higher share of true 5G standalone (SA) networks compared to European countries and the lowest proportion of “fake 5G” results, according to a new report by SignalTracker, which tracks and evaluates mobile networks.
5G SA is the latest, fully independent 5G technology, free from 4G infrastructure, delivering faster speeds, higher capacity, and ultra-low latency. In contrast, 5G non-standalone (NSA) relies on the existing 4G core.
Data from the SignalTracker app (May–October 2025) shows 5G making up 24% of all speed tests in India. India leads with 20% of tests on 5G SA and just 4% on 5G NSA — highlighting its aggressive rollout of next-gen infrastructure.
In comparison, the UK has only 4% 5G SA. Spain and Finland fare better at 10% and 15% respectively but still trail India’s focus on pure 5G.
Minimal ‘Fake 5G’
“Fake 5G” — essentially 4G disguised with a 5G icon — occurs when a device displays 5G even though it’s connected to a 4G network on a base station capable of 5G. This deceives users and is especially frustrating given the premium prices of 5G plans. As per SignalTracker, India leads in minimising fake 5G when compared with European nations like the UK, Greece, and Spain.
India’s performance in 5G NSA is also impressive. The country ranks second with an average of 107 Mbps — just behind Finland’s 229 Mbps — on 5G NSA. However, in SignalTracker’s 5G SA speed tests, India recorded the lowest average: 44.19 Mbps. In practice, even 20 Mbps is sufficient for HD video streaming, music playback, and video calls.
India’s 5G Rollout 'Impressive'
As per the report, India’s 5G performance is impressive. While most European operators rely heavily on 5G NSA, India is skipping that transitional phase and prioritising true 5G SA. This approach promises significant advantages: faster speeds, greater network capacity, and advanced industrial applications powered by network slicing, a feature exclusive to 5G SA.
India’s infrastructure is also more transparent, rarely misleading users with a 5G icon when the connection is still 4G, as per the report.