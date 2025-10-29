India’s 5G Performance ‘Impressive,’ Leads in Minimising ‘Fake 5G’: SignalTracker

India has a higher share of true 5G standalone (SA) networks compared to European countries and the lowest proportion of “fake 5G” results, according to a new report by SignalTracker, which tracks and evaluates mobile networks.

5G SA is the latest, fully independent 5G technology, free from 4G infrastructure, delivering faster speeds, higher capacity, and ultra-low latency. In contrast, 5G non-standalone (NSA) relies on the existing 4G core.

Data from the SignalTracker app (May–October 2025) shows 5G making up 24% of all speed tests in India. India leads with 20% of tests on 5G SA and just 4% on 5G NSA — highlighting its aggressive rollout of next-gen infrastructure.

In comparison, the UK has only 4% 5G SA. Spain and Finland fare better at 10% and 15% respectively but still trail India’s focus on pure 5G.