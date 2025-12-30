Indian YouTube Channel ‘Bandar Apna Dost’ Is Most Viewed Globally, With 2.07 Billion Views: Kapwing

A recent study by video editing platform Kapwing shows that an Indian YouTube channel has the most views worldwide. Kapwing examined the top 100 trending channels in countries worldwide, identifying hundreds that rely exclusively on AI-generated videos.

Leading the pack is the Indian channel “Bandar Apna Dost,” which features repetitive AI-animated stories of a realistic monkey in dramatic, humourous, or emotional human-like scenarios. These are often with minor variations across hundreds of videos.

As of late 2025, Bandar Apna Dost boasts 2.07 billion views and an estimated annual revenue of $4.25 million from advertisements.

While Indian audiences are enjoying such content in massive volumes, boosting channels like Bandar Apna Dost, there is a broader debate on AI videos on YouTube. Human content creators have voiced frustrations, arguing that the surge of AI spam and low-effort videos are ruining good-quality content.

This was reflected in Kapwing’s report as well. Kapwing highlighted the growing prevalence of “AI slop” — which is low-effort, AI-created content designed primarily to rack up views — on YouTube, particularly in Shorts feeds and trending sections.

Kapwing researchers analysed the first 500 recommended Shorts on YouTube. Results showed that 21% (104 videos) were identified as AI-generated, while 33% (165 videos) qualified as “brainrot,” a broader category with addictive low-quality content that often includes AI slop.

