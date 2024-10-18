Indian TMT Sector Scaling AI Adoption, But High Cost, Skill Shortage Key Challenges: Report

Artificial intelligence is playing a vital role in reshaping technology, media and telecommunications, or TMT, operations by improving efficiency, personalising experiences and enhancing decision-making. From automating networks in telecom to delivering customised media content, AI is streamlining processes, a report by KPMG India shows. However, key challenges exist, including shortage of skilled talent and the high cost of AI implementation in the sector.

The report, based on a survey of industry leaders, showed that 55% of TMT organisations have fully integrated AI, with 37% in the scaling phase. AI-driven innovations have delivered improved results, including a 5-10% reduction in operational costs and over 10% returns on AI investments for 67% of study respondents.