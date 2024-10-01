Indian Smartphone Shopping Volume On The Rise; Fashion Most Popular Category

Shoppers are increasingly making purchases using smartphones, with both the share and total volume of such sales growing. In the first half of 2024, the number of mobile purchases is expected to grow by more than 10% in India and more than 15% globally, according to mobile app growth platform Mobmio.

To support brands in leveraging this trend, Mobmio has launched a new platform designed to improve transparency, streamline tracking and automate the management of mobile traffic data. This platform aims to improve how businesses manage mobile sales channels, offering a more precise and efficient approach to tracking mobile marketing efforts.

The platform can issue direct MMP (mobile measurement partner) links, which reduces traffic loss and eliminates unnecessary redirects. The feature automates tasks related to cost-per-action programmes, allowing brands to optimise mobile traffic.

With the help of the platform, Mobmio analysed more than 26 million mobile orders globally, including over 2.6 million in India. The data sheds light on consumer behaviors and highlights which strategies help brands optimise their mobile sales channels.

Calculations showed that not only are the number of smartphone orders growing, but also the amount people are willing to spend. The global average order value for mobiles has risen from $25.5 to $28.7 this year, and from $17 to $17.3 in India.