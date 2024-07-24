Indian Industries See AI As Catalyst For Revenue Streams, Can Spend More On Talent: Honeywell

Nearly a third (29%) of Indian companies have already fully launched their artificial intelligence strategy, and 27% see data as their most important asset, according to a new study by industrial automation company Honeywell.

In terms of the use cases offered by advanced technologies, 79% of Indian organisations see improved efficiency, productivity, and data availability—to help decision-making—as the most promising use cases for AI. The report also showed that 88% of Indian enterprises expect to pay more to attract the right talent pool of AI engineers.

“It's particularly encouraging that 57% of Indian respondents see AI as a catalyst for new revenue streams, significantly higher than the global average of 46%. It's clear that Indian industries are not just adopting AI, but leveraging it as a powerful growth engine,” said Ashish Modi, president, Honeywell India.