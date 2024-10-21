Indian Companies Price-Sensitive When Adopting Generative AI Models: Report

In an era of rapid technological advancements, adopting artificial intelligence has become essential for companies to maintain a competitive edge. Over 95% of businesses feel pressure from external and internal stakeholders to adopt generative AI. Also, 89% expect the technology to transform their organisation within three years, according to Deloitte’s State of Generative AI Report (India Perspective).

Indian participants are highly price-sensitive when adopting gen AI models, highlighting the challenge of balancing innovation with affordability in a price-sensitive market. Nearly 50% of Indian respondents cited pricing as the primary factor, followed by the model’s overall performance and flexibility.

The report projects strong optimism about gen AI’s transformative potential. Around 70% of businesses surveyed expect this transformation to occur within one to three years in their organisation. Meanwhile, 48% expect similar transformation across their industry, highlighting the growing urgency across sectors.

Despite progress in data management, strategy and tech infrastructure, where over 40% of respondents reported high levels of preparedness to adopt gen AI, there are considerable gaps. Only 25% of participants admitted to being highly prepared in the areas of risk, governance and talent.

Gen AI has improved productivity and efficiency, with 42% of respondents indicating this as the most important benefit their organisation has achieved through gen AI initiatives. This aligns with initial expectations of gen AI, where 61% cited improved efficiency and productivity as a key benefit desired. This is partially made possible with integration of gen AI into the organisation’s functions and processes, which 34% indicated is the key action to drive value.