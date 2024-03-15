Indian Companies May Grant Slightly Lower Wage Hike Of 9% In 2024: Deloitte

India companies may grant slightly lower wage raises in 2024 to safeguard margins amid a stable core inflation, according to a private survey.

The average pay raise is expected to be 9% in 2024, compared to 9.2% in 2023, with one in three organisations planning to give double-digit increments this year, according to Deloitte India Talent Outlook 2024 survey. While lower than last year, increment projections for 2024 are higher than pre-Covid levels across all sectors, except IT and BPOs/KPOs.

The survey predicts that companies are likely to offer double-digit increments to junior management employees but with a high focus on performance-based differentiation. Organisations may be stricter with their bell curves, making it harder to secure top ratings.