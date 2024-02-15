Indian Companies At Forefront Of AI Deployments: IBM Report

As much as 59% of enterprise-scale organisations with over 1,000 employees have artificial intelligence actively in use in their businesses, according to an IBM survey. India leads among all the countries surveyed.

The IBM Global AI Adoption Index 2023, conducted by Morning Consult on behalf of IBM, found early adopters are leading the way, with 74% of those Indian enterprises already working with AI, having accelerated their investments in AI in the past two years in areas like research & development and workforce reskilling.

Ongoing challenges for AI adoption remain, including hiring employees with the right skillsets and ethical concerns, inhibiting businesses from adopting AI technologies into their operations. Therefore, in 2024, addressing these inhibitors would be a priority, like providing people with the relevant skills to work with AI and having a robust AI governance framework.

"The increase in AI adoption and investments by Indian enterprises is a good indicator that they are already experiencing the benefits from AI," Sandip Patel, managing director of IBM India & South Asia, said. "However, there is still a significant opportunity to accelerate as many businesses are hesitant to move beyond experimentation and deploy AI at scale."

"To harness its full potential in the coming months, data and AI governance tools are going to be critical for building AI models responsibly that enterprises can trust and confidently adopt. Without the use of governance tools, AI can expose companies to data privacy issues, legal complications, and ethical dilemmas--cases of which we have already seen plaguing many across the world," he said.