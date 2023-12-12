Indian Businesses Say Hybrid Cloud Key To Unlock Power Of Generative AI: IBM Report

A survey by IBM shows that in India, 64% of hybrid cloud users have a formal, organisation-wide policy and/or approach for the use of generative artificial intelligence. However, barriers that once slowed down hybrid cloud adoption are now impeding the implementation of GenAI.

IBM’s Cloud Transformation Report showed that cloud leaders are concerned about the challenges associated with the privacy and confidentiality of data and information when adopting GenAI. A hybrid cloud approach allows enterprise to leverage the power of GenAI. While decision makers agreed that a cloud environment is essential for managing sustainability initiatives at an enterprise level, workforce deficiencies in cloud skills are impacting implementation.

Need For Cloud Skills Takes Centre Stage

On an average, 68% of Indian business leaders surveyed agreed that lack of cloud skills remains a considerable challenge in their digital transformation journeys. This is higher than the global average of 58%, ranking, which is second to only Japan (75%).

However, to overcome this obstacle, about 85% of the surveyed organisations said they have created new positions to fulfil the need for cloud skills. Indian organisations are leading the efforts to close the skills gap, followed by those surveyed in the US (80%), UK (77%), Germany (72%), Spain (72%) and Australia (70%).

Security And Compliance Concerns Slowing Down GenAI Adoption

As businesses ramp up digital transformation efforts in an evolving cyber threat landscape and strive to remain compliant with cybersecurity laws, they are also concerned about the exposure of sensitive data. In India, 36% of cloud leaders expressed concern about cybersecurity or the privacy and confidentiality of data and information when adopting GenAI.

Additionally, 60% of cloud leaders cite security and compliance as reasons for moving certain workloads from public clouds to private clouds or on-premises data centres, an increase of 18% from the previous year.

Leveraging The Cloud For Sustainability Initiatives

As adoption of GenAI grows, the data processing power required for AI workloads can present new challenges to organisations that are looking to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions. Enterprises must use the right tools for tracking, managing and reporting on sustainable goals, including for partners and third parties.

Of the decision-makers surveyed in India, 43% agreed that they use cloud to help deploy, track and manage sustainability goals internally, while 44% said they use cloud to help deploy, track and manage sustainability goals for third parties.

Businesses recognised the role that strong technology partnerships plays in helping them achieve their sustainability goals. About 92% of organisations surveyed in India said that open innovation with business partners is the biggest driver for sustainability initiatives, with India ranking the highest of all countries surveyed alongside Brazil.

“As GenAI gains momentum in India, organisations need to harness the power of a robust hybrid cloud approach to tackle challenges that are coming to the forefront. Investing in the right cloud technologies and tools will help businesses tackle increasing security and compliance concerns and deliver on their sustainability goals,” said Viswanath Ramaswamy, vice president of technology, IBM India and South Asia.