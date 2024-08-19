IndiaBonds.com Launches Tool For Retail Investors To Create, Customise Bond Portfolio

IndiaBonds.com, an online bond platform provider registered by the Securities and Exchange Board of India, has introduced BondCase, a tool designed for retail investors to create and invest in customised bond baskets. The tool offers users the option to select from pre-built thematic collections or build personalised bond portfolios that align with their financial goals and risk tolerance.

The tool includes predefined bond themes such as high-yielding bonds, monthly income bonds, short-term bonds, PSU bonds and bank bonds. Investors can also build their own BondCase and select from over 60–100 bond offers that are live on IndiaBonds, the company said.

Investors can choose between three and seven unique International Securities Identification Number in a single transaction, with investment amounts ranging from minimum Rs 3 lakh to maximum Rs 1 crore, supporting portfolio diversification.

"Our platform addresses key challenges faced by retail bond investors, including diversification and bond selection complexity. By simplifying the investment process with thematic baskets and one-click payments, we make it easier for investors to align their portfolios with their financial goals," said Vishal Goenka, co-founder of IndiaBonds.com.

"By providing direct access to a diversified range of bonds, BondCase enables investors to make informed decisions and potentially achieve superior outcomes within the fixed-income asset class versus other options available in the market," he added.