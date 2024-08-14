India Smartphone Market Grows 3.2% In Q2; Vivo Leads, Apple Tops Premium Segment
The Indian smartphone market experienced a 3.2% growth in the second quarter of 2024, with shipments reaching 39 million units, according to a report by market research firm International Data Corp. on Tuesday.
Leading the market was Vivo, a Chinese smartphone manufacturer, which captured a 16.5% share by volume, reflecting a 6.7% increase in shipments year-over-year.
Apple led the super-premium segment, which are smartphones priced above Rs 67,000 apiece with an 83% share followed by Samsung with a 16% share.
Overall, Vivo maintained its leadership for the second consecutive quarter by introducing multiple models across various price ranges, including the Y series, mid-premium V series, and flagship X Fold 3 Pro. Motorola saw the highest growth, bolstered by its diverse product lineup across price segments.
Xiaomi followed Vivo with a 13.5% market share. Samsung, which slipped to the third position, had a 12.9% share as its shipments fell by 15.4% YoY. Apple was positioned sixth with a 6.7% market share, despite a 24.2% increase in shipments YoY. IDC’s Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker revealed that 69 million smartphones were shipped in India during the first half of 2024.
In the premium segment, which includes devices priced between Rs 50,000 and Rs 67,000, Apple's market share grew YoY to 61%, while Samsung's share increased to 24%, up from 21% a year ago.
The entry-premium segment is projected to see robust growth, while the entry-level segment is expected to face challenges this year despite efforts to launch more affordable 5G smartphones. Marketing around GenAI smartphones will be more prominent, with increased promotional activities expected, according to Navkendar Singh, IDC associate vice president of devices research.
The entry-premium segment saw the most significant growth in the overall smartphone market, with its share rising to 30% from 22% and experiencing a 42% YoY increase. The report also noted that 27 million 5G smartphones were shipped during the quarter, with the share of 5G shipments climbing to 77% from 49% in the previous year. Additionally, the average selling price of 5G smartphones decreased by 22% YoY to $293, or about Rs 24,600.
Within the 5G segment, the mass-budget category—priced between Rs 8,000 and Rs 16,700—grew 2.5 times, capturing a 45% share of the market.
(With Inputs From PTI)