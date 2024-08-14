India Smartphone Market Grows 3.2% In Q2; Vivo Leads, Apple Tops Premium Segment

The Indian smartphone market experienced a 3.2% growth in the second quarter of 2024, with shipments reaching 39 million units, according to a report by market research firm International Data Corp. on Tuesday.

Leading the market was Vivo, a Chinese smartphone manufacturer, which captured a 16.5% share by volume, reflecting a 6.7% increase in shipments year-over-year.

Apple led the super-premium segment, which are smartphones priced above Rs 67,000 apiece with an 83% share followed by Samsung with a 16% share.

Overall, Vivo maintained its leadership for the second consecutive quarter by introducing multiple models across various price ranges, including the Y series, mid-premium V series, and flagship X Fold 3 Pro. Motorola saw the highest growth, bolstered by its diverse product lineup across price segments.

Xiaomi followed Vivo with a 13.5% market share. Samsung, which slipped to the third position, had a 12.9% share as its shipments fell by 15.4% YoY. Apple was positioned sixth with a 6.7% market share, despite a 24.2% increase in shipments YoY. IDC’s Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker revealed that 69 million smartphones were shipped in India during the first half of 2024.