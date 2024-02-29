India Tries To Boost Space Startups, Close Gap With China

Since 2020, Indian space startups have collectively raised $5.1 billion in equity funding, according to New York-based venture capital firm Space Capital. One of the top startups, Skyroot Aerospace Pvt. Ltd., conducted the first sub-orbital launch by a private sector Indian company in 2022 and the Hyderabad-headquartered company has plans for an orbital launch this year. Another, Agnikul Cosmos, has said it will have the maiden launch of its rocket this month.