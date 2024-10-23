India Has Important Role To Play In AI Research: 'Godfather Of AI' Yann LeCun

India has an important role to play in artificial-intelligence research along with technology and product development, according to Yann LeCun, chief AI scientist of Meta.

"There is a lot of talent in India. We see a lot of people from India making major contributions, technical and scientific contributions to AI," LeCun said at the Build with AI Summit in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

The AI expert pointed out that a European research lab significantly boosted the AI ecosystem in Paris a decade ago, making it the second most vibrant city for AI startups after some US locations.

Similarly, Bengaluru is also rapidly catching up. The presence of ambitious AI research fosters hope and motivation among young people to engage in the field, leading to practical advancements, according to LeCun.