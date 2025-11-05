India Unveils AI Governance Framework, Opts For ‘Light-Touch’ Oversight

The Indian government on Wednesday released its much-anticipated AI governance guidelines, outlining a principle-based, light-touch framework for safe and responsible adoption of artificial intelligence across sectors.

Calling it a "foundational reference for all stakeholders", MeitY Secretary S. Krishnan said the framework would help balance innovation with accountability while relying largely on existing laws for governance. "The government has made it clear that it will react reasonably, this is intended to be light-touch regulation," Krishnan said.

The framework lays out guiding principles or "Sutras" and an action plan spread across short-, medium-, and long-term goals, emphasizing inclusive growth, risk mitigation, and alignment with global standards.